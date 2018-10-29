Nominations

Statue sitting on a table with plaques in the background in the Texas Women's Hall of Fame in the Blagg-Huey Library.

2018 Categories of Achievement

  • Arts
  • Athletics
  • Education
  • Leadership
  • Philanthropy
  • Public Service

Eligibility

The Texas Women's Hall of Fame accepts nominations biannually. Nominees can be any native or current residents of Texas, living or deceased, who have made significant contributions that benefitted the State of Texas.

The next set of inductees will be selected in 2020. To request a nomination form, send your mailing address to women@gov.texas.gov or contact the Governor's Commission for Women at 512-475-2615.

Page last updated 9:02 AM, October 29, 2018 

Texas Women's Hall of Fame

women@gov.texas.gov
(512) 475-2615
Blagg-Huey Library

The official logo of the Texas Women's Hall of Fame

© 2019 Texas Women's Hall of Fame.
All rights reserved.