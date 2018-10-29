2018 Categories of Achievement

Arts

Athletics

Education

Leadership

Philanthropy

Public Service

Eligibility

The Texas Women's Hall of Fame accepts nominations biannually. Nominees can be any native or current residents of Texas, living or deceased, who have made significant contributions that benefitted the State of Texas.

The next set of inductees will be selected in 2020. To request a nomination form, send your mailing address to women@gov.texas.gov or contact the Governor's Commission for Women at 512-475-2615.